Diarrhea Outbreak: Public Health Emergency Declared in Puducherry

by Hannah Joy on July 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM
Public health emergency has been declared in Puducherry's Karaikal region in the wake of a diarrhea outbreak.

In a statement, the district administration said schools will remain closed from Monday till Wednesday to clean up the water tanks in the surrounding areas.

BRAT Diet (Bland Diet)

A BRAT diet is usually recommended for a person to recover from nausea, vomiting and an upset stomach. It is a short-term bland diet to soothe the intestinal cells.
Advertisement


The situation, according to the district health department, is worrying as cholera have also been detected along with diarrhea in many patients who are currently hospitalized.

On Monday, Karaikal District Collector Mohammad Mansoon said: "We have taken the samples of several cases and have found the presence of Vibrio Cholera. Given the rising number of cases consequent health emergency declared, we have invoked Sec 144(2) of CrPC."
Waterborne Diseases

Waterborne diseases are communicable diseases caused by diseases causing microorganisms in contaminated water. It is more prevalent during floods and in tsunami affected areas.
Advertisement

He added that all restaurants, hotels and eateries have been directed to provide boiled RO-treated drinking water, adding that the establishments were also directed to clean and chlorinate all water tanks.

The administration said that the amount of chlorination required is around 0.5 mg per liter of water.

Mansoon has directed revenue, food and health inspectors to conduct surprise checks at the eateries, restaurants and hotels, as well as wedding halls and clubs, to ensure that proper hygiene is maintained.

According to the district administration, around 1,600 people had diarrhea and stomach pain-related ailments and were admitted to hospitals in the past few days.



Source: IANS
Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.
Advertisement

Yogurt Protects Your Gut Microbiome Against Antibiotic-Induced Diarrhea

Better understanding of how probiotics work in maintaining a healthy microbiome can help people avoid debilitating side effects from antibiotics.
Advertisement
