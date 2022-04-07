Diarrhea Outbreak: Public Health Emergency Declared in Puducherry

Advertisement

On Monday, Karaikal District Collector Mohammad Mansoon said: "We have taken the samples of several cases and have found the presence of Vibrio Cholera. Given the rising number of cases consequent health emergency declared, we have invoked Sec 144(2) of CrPC."He added that all restaurants, hotels and eateries have been directed to provide boiled RO-treated drinking water, adding that the establishments were also directed to clean and chlorinate all water tanks.The administration said that the amount of chlorination required is around 0.5 mg per liter of water.Mansoon has directed revenue, food and health inspectors to conduct surprise checks at the eateries, restaurants and hotels, as well as wedding halls and clubs, to ensure thatAccording to the district administration, around 1,600 people had diarrhea and stomach pain-related ailments and were admitted to hospitals in the past few days.Source: IANS