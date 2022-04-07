New Therapy Enables Asthmatics Breathe Easier, Says Study

Advertisement

Can Urine Tell Us What is Happening in the Lungs?

Carnitines play an important role in cellular energy generation and immune responses.Further analyses found carnitine metabolism was lower in severe asthmatics.These new findings will help enable researchers work towards new, more effective therapies for asthmatics.Dr Reinke, from ECU's Centre for Integrative Metabolomics and Computational Biology, said it is vital asthma treatment is improved."Asthma affects 2.7 million Australians and there were 417 asthma-related deaths in Australia in 2020," she said."Severe asthma occurs when someone's asthma is uncontrolled, despite being treated with high levels of medication and/or multiple medications."To identify and develop new treatment options, we first need to better understand the underlying mechanisms of the disease."One way to do this is to examine the body's chemical profile, or 'metabolome', which provides a snapshot of a person's current physiological state and gives useful insight into disease processes."In this case, we were able to use the urinary metabolome of asthmatics to identify fundamental differences in energy metabolism that may represent a target for new interventions in asthma control," Dr Reinke said.Dr Reinke said it can be difficult and invasive to investigate the lungs directly - but fortunately they contain a lot of blood vessels."Therefore, any biochemical changes in the lungs can enter the blood stream, and then be excreted through the urine," she said."These are preliminary results, but we will continue to investigate carnitine metabolism to evaluate its potential as a new asthma treatment target."