New Therapy Enables Asthmatics Breathe Easier, Says Study

by Angela Mohan on July 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM
New Therapy Enables Asthmatics Breathe Easier, Says Study

Severe asthmatics have a different metabolite profile detectable in their urine, compared to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy individuals, as per the study led by Dr Stacey Reinke and Dr Craig Wheelock.

Researchers analyzed urine samples from more than 600 participants across 11 countries as part of the U-BIOPRED study, a Europe-wide initiative to identify and better understand different sub-types of severe asthma.

Asthma

Asthma


It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
The research team discovered a specific type of metabolite, called carnitines, decreased in severe asthmatics.

Carnitines play an important role in cellular energy generation and immune responses.

Further analyses found carnitine metabolism was lower in severe asthmatics.
These new findings will help enable researchers work towards new, more effective therapies for asthmatics.

Dr Reinke, from ECU's Centre for Integrative Metabolomics and Computational Biology, said it is vital asthma treatment is improved.

"Asthma affects 2.7 million Australians and there were 417 asthma-related deaths in Australia in 2020," she said.

"Severe asthma occurs when someone's asthma is uncontrolled, despite being treated with high levels of medication and/or multiple medications.

"To identify and develop new treatment options, we first need to better understand the underlying mechanisms of the disease."

One way to do this is to examine the body's chemical profile, or 'metabolome', which provides a snapshot of a person's current physiological state and gives useful insight into disease processes.

"In this case, we were able to use the urinary metabolome of asthmatics to identify fundamental differences in energy metabolism that may represent a target for new interventions in asthma control," Dr Reinke said.

Can Urine Tell Us What is Happening in the Lungs?

Dr Reinke said it can be difficult and invasive to investigate the lungs directly - but fortunately they contain a lot of blood vessels.

"Therefore, any biochemical changes in the lungs can enter the blood stream, and then be excreted through the urine," she said.

"These are preliminary results, but we will continue to investigate carnitine metabolism to evaluate its potential as a new asthma treatment target."

'Urinary metabotype of severe asthma evidences decreased carnitine metabolism independent of oral corticosteroid treatment in the U-BIOPRED study' was published in the European Respiratory Journal.



Source: Eurekalert
