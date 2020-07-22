Diabetic Kids may Have a Less Desirable Gut Bacteria Composition

"We found a particular gut microbiota composition that is associated with poorer blood sugar measures in a group of children and adolescents with newly-diagnosed type 1 diabetes," said the study's corresponding author, Giuseppe d'Annunzio, M.D., of the Istituto Giannina Gaslini in Genoa, Italy. "We used a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning to do a more thorough and robust genetic analysis."
‘Artificial intelligence helps define the microbiome’s role in diabetes development in children.’
The researchers studied the microbiomes of 31 children with type 1 diabetes and 25 children who did not have diabetes. They used machine learning analysis and genetic analysis and found patients with type 1 diabetes had a significantly higher amount of gut bacteria linked to the onset of diabetes.
"Gut microbiota composition deserves attention as a new topic of research in the development of several diseases," d'Annunzio said.
Source: Eurekalert