Diabetes Self-Management Education Helps Reduce Hypoglycemia Risks

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 4, 2019 at 3:30 PM Diabetes News
Diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) was found to have a positive effect on hypoglycemia outcomes such as the number of events and reported symptoms, reported review published in Diabetes Education Impact on Hypoglycemia Outcomes: A Systematic Review of Evidence and Gaps in the Literature.
"Being informed is certainly a critical component of hypoglycemic risk mitigation, but the evidence in this review demonstrated that interventions that include DSMES have had an impact on the number and severity of symptoms and events in people with diabetes," said the project's methods lead and corresponding author Jan Kavookjian, MBA, Ph.D., FAPhA. "However, the study also revealed that standardized definitions and measures are needed in future research to better compare and understand risk mitigation interventions across studies."

Hypoglycemia, an acute and potentially lethal complication of diabetes, arises when blood glucose levels fall below 70 mg/dL. DSMES normally includes risk mitigation strategies so individuals can identify when their blood glucose might be going too low so that management strategies can be implemented in time to prevent detrimental outcomes.

Participants in the studies retained in the systematic review ranged from age 18 to older adults recruited from outpatient and acute care settings. Among the 14 studies retained, 8 identified significant reductions in hypoglycemia risk outcomes. Additional results demonstrated the importance of family involvement for those with type 2 diabetes. Other measured outcomes positively impacted in retained studies included blood glucose levels, knowledge and attitudes, and quality of life.

For a copy of this study or to schedule an interview with the authors, please email Matt Eaton at meaton@aadenet.org.

Source: Newswise

