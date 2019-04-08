Diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) was found to have a positive effect on hypoglycemia outcomes such as the number of events and reported symptoms, reported review published in Diabetes Education Impact on Hypoglycemia Outcomes: A Systematic Review of Evidence and Gaps in the Literature.

Diabetes Self-Management Education Helps Reduce Hypoglycemia Risks

‘A well-executed and person-centered DSMES program can address the individual’s needs, concerns and preferences as they incorporate and sustain diabetes-related treatment and lifestyle changes into their daily lives. ’

Participants in the studies retained in the systematic review ranged from age 18 to older adults recruited from outpatient and acute care settings. Among the 14 studies retained, 8 identified significant reductions in hypoglycemia risk outcomes. Additional results demonstrated the importance of family involvement for those with type 2 diabetes. Other measured outcomes positively impacted in retained studies included blood glucose levels, knowledge and attitudes, and quality of life.



"Being informed is certainly a critical component of hypoglycemic risk mitigation, but the evidence in this review demonstrated that interventions that include DSMES have had an impact on the number and severity of symptoms and events in people with diabetes," said the project's methods lead and corresponding author Jan Kavookjian, MBA, Ph.D., FAPhA. "However, the study also revealed that standardized definitions and measures are needed in future research to better compare and understand risk mitigation interventions across studies."