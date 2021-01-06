by Jayashree on  June 1, 2021 at 11:35 PM Diabetes News
Diabetes Remission Diet Provides a Sign of Relief
Diabetes remission diet in people with type 2 diabetes means maintain healthy blood sugar levels without taking any diabetes medication by following low-calorie weight-loss programme.

Even a new research published in the journal Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) shows people who maintain substantial weight loss to manage their type 2 diabetes can also effectively control their high blood pressure without their anti-hypertensive medication.

Researchers at the Universities of Glasgow and Newcastle for the Diabetes UK-funded Diabetes REmission Clinical Trial (DIRECT) develops a weight management programme for 143 people including those with high blood pressure for 12 weeks on a nutritionally low-calorie diet to induce weight loss of over 15 kg followed by support to choose foods and eat wisely for weight loss maintenance.


Prof Mike Lean, from the University of Glasgow, said: "We wanted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of withdrawing blood pressure medication when beginning our specially-designed weight-loss programme for type 2 diabetes, and we are really pleased with the results.

The results of the study show average blood pressure fell steadily as people lost weight and were able to maintain their blood pressure without medications for at least two years and also highlights the importance of association between diet, weight, type 2 diabetes and hypertension, and weight loss maintenance.

This evidence-based intensive weight management intervention aims for substantial weight loss and remission of type 2 diabetes is also very effective treatment for hypertension and its associated serious health risks reassures the health professionals to encourage the diabetes remission services.



Source: Medindia

