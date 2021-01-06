How to Identify Diabetes-related Traits?

‘Genetic variation according to ancestry impacts diabetes diagnosis.’

Professor Inês Barroso, of the University of Exeter, who led the research, said: "Type 2 diabetes is an increasingly huge global health challenge- with most of the biggest increases occurring outside of Europe. While there are a lot of shared genetic factors between different countries and cultures, our research tells us that they do differ, in ways that we need to understand. It's critical to ensuring we can deliver a precision diabetes medicine approach that optimises treatment and care for everyone".Though some loci were not detected in all ancestries they were useful to capture information about the glycaemic trait in that ancestry is an important finding of the study to deliver a precision diabetes medicine approach optimizes treatment and care for everyone.Source: Medindia