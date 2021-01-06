by Jayashree on  June 1, 2021 at 11:24 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How to Identify Diabetes-related Traits?
Type 2 diabetes might be linked to genetics due to mutations in any gene involved in controlling glucose levels so it is important to identify these glycaemic traits.

A largescale genetic study by the University of Exeter along with Magic collaboration made up of more than 400 global academics conducted a genomic research in Europeans and published in the journal Nature Genetics.

The team analyses data of glycaemic traits used for diabetes diagnosis in the blood including individuals of East Asian, Hispanic, African-American, South Asian and sub-Saharan African origin make them to discover 24 more loci - or regions of the genome -linked to glycaemic traits.


Professor Inês Barroso, of the University of Exeter, who led the research, said: "Type 2 diabetes is an increasingly huge global health challenge- with most of the biggest increases occurring outside of Europe. While there are a lot of shared genetic factors between different countries and cultures, our research tells us that they do differ, in ways that we need to understand. It's critical to ensuring we can deliver a precision diabetes medicine approach that optimises treatment and care for everyone".

Though some loci were not detected in all ancestries they were useful to capture information about the glycaemic trait in that ancestry is an important finding of the study to deliver a precision diabetes medicine approach optimizes treatment and care for everyone.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.
READ MORE
World Diabetes Day: Focus on Nurses and Diabetes
World Diabetes Day is celebrated on 14th November every year. It aims to raise awareness about the dangers of diabetes and highlights prevention and control strategies to manage the disease.
READ MORE
Tips to Manage Diabetes in Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Impacts of COVID-19 infection on diabetic children will depend on the blood glucose level control. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can severely weaken the immune system due to high blood sugar levels, which makes it harder to treat viral infections ...
READ MORE
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Neck Cracking