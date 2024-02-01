About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Diabetes Drug Can Cut Risk of Kidney Stones

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Feb 1 2024 12:51 PM

The use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors- a class of diabetic medications, in type 2 diabetes patients is associated with a reduced risk of kidney stone development compared to other classes of diabetes medications. These findings were revealed by researchers at Mass General Brigham and published in JAMA Internal Medicine
Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors and Nephrolithiasis Risk in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

Go to source).

Renal Benefits of SGLT2 Inhibitors in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Rates of kidney stones are on the rise in the United States and around the world. Type 2 diabetes is associated with an increased risk of kidney stones, but some forms of treatment for this condition may also have the benefit of lowering the risk of kidney stones.
Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, founding members of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, worked together to conduct the analysis. The study included data from three nationwide databases of patients with type 2 diabetes who were seen in routine clinical practice.

The team analyzed information from 716,406 adults with type 2 diabetes who had started taking an SGLT2 inhibitor or two other classes of diabetes medications known as GLP1 receptor agonists or dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) inhibitors.

Patients who began taking SGLT2 inhibitors had a 30 percent lower risk of developing kidney stones than those taking GLP1 agonists and about a 25 percent lower risk than those taking DPP4 inhibitors. The findings were consistent across sex, race/ethnicity, history of chronic kidney disease, and obesity.

“Our findings could help inform clinical decision-making for patients with diabetes who are at risk for developing kidney stones,” said corresponding author Julie Paik, MD, ScD, MPH, of the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics and the Division of Renal (Kidney) Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Reference:
  1. Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors and Nephrolithiasis Risk in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/2814491)

Source-Eurekalert
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...
Kidney stones or calculus produces the most severe form of pain in humans. The pain has often been described to be worse than childbirth, broken bones, gunshot wounds, burns, or surgery. Once you form a kidney stone you are always susceptible to ...

