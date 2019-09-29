medindia

Diabetes Complications in Patients With Mental Health

September 29, 2019
Potential factors linked to severity of diabetes complications in patients with mental health have been discovered by scientists.
Diabetes Complications in Patients With Mental Health
Patients with already diagnosed mental health and substance use disorders had lower overall, but more quickly progressing, complication severity scores through seven years after a diabetes diagnosis than those patients without, even after accounting for other mitigating factors such as coexisting illnesses.

Study authors speculate patients with diagnosed mental health or substance use disorders likely were already being treated for other conditions, such as hypertension, when diabetes was diagnosed. Limitations of the study include missing data.

Authors: Eric Schmidt, Ph.D., Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Menlo Park, and Stanford University, Stanford, California, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.112060)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

