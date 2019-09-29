Potential factors linked to severity of diabetes complications in patients with mental health have been discovered by scientists.

Diabetes Complications in Patients With Mental Health

‘More than 90% of patients with mental health or substance use disorders had primary care visits before diabetes was diagnosed compared with 58 percent of patients without those disorders. ’

Authors: Eric Schmidt, Ph.D., Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Menlo Park, and Stanford University, Stanford, California, and coauthors



Patients with already diagnosed mental health and substance use disorders had lower overall, but more quickly progressing, complication severity scores through seven years after a diabetes diagnosis than those patients without, even after accounting for other mitigating factors such as coexisting illnesses.