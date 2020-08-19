Diabetes Blood Markers and Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology Linked

‘A link between Alzheimer's pathology, lower levels of insulin and lower insulin resistance identified.’

In the present study, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland investigated the association of blood markers of diabetes with beta-amyloid accumulation detected in PET scans in older people at risk of dementia. The study population included 41 participants from the Finnish Geriatric Intervention Study to Prevent Cognitive Impairment and Disability (FINGER). FINGER has investigated the cognitive benefits of a multidomain lifestyle intervention for people over 60, who are at risk of cognitive decline.Results from the study indicate slightly better insulin homeostasis in amyloid positive older individuals at risk of dementia. The findings contrast with earlier findings, possibly due to the fact that this study population was at high risk of cognitive decline.Associate Professor Alina Solomon from the University of Eastern Finland says.This new study adds to the growing amount of data on the associations of insulin resistance and diabetes with Alzheimer's disease pathology.Due to its promising results, the FINGER study has expanded around the globe as part of the World Wide FINGERS research network, which has been setup to help execute lifestyle interventions for, and research into, cognitive impairment and dementia prevention. In the future, this will enable the replication of the results obtained in this study with larger populations and help gain further insight into the connections between diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.Source: Eurekalert