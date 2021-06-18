by Karishma Abhishek on  June 18, 2021 at 11:40 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Depression After Stroke can be Prevented by Tai Chi
Tai chi holds the potential to reduce depression, anxiety and stress along with improvement sleep in people after they had stroke, as per a study presented at EuroHeartCare - ACNAP Congress 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1

Almost one-third of stroke survivors suffer from depression and are linked with greater disability and mortality rates. Anxiety, stress, and poor sleep are also frequently reported as post-stroke consequences.

Tai chi is a type of exercise that focuses on releasing tension in the body, incorporating mindfulness and imagery into movement, increasing awareness and efficiency of breathing and promoting overall relaxation of body and mind.


"Mind-body interventions are commonly used among adults to lessen depressive symptoms. Tai chi practice allows the individual to quiet the mind by dwelling in the present and setting aside unnecessary negative emotions, such as depression," says study author Dr. Ruth Taylor-Piliae of the University of Arizona, Tucson, US.

Benefits of Tai-chi

The small study enrolled 11 stroke survivors (55% were men) who reported depression symptoms with an average age of 70 years to examine the feasibility of tai chi in them. The tai chi intervention classes (24 basic movements from the Wu style of tai chi) were given to all the stroke survivors three times each week, for a total of eight weeks (shortened duration due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Standardized questionnaires were used to assess the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Sleep (percentage of time spent sleeping) was assessed during night-time using a triaxial accelerometer.

It was found that there was a significant reduction in symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress after just eight weeks of tai chi when compared to baseline, along with better sleep efficiency, less wakefulness after sleep onset, and less time awake.

The study also measured lower activity of the oxidative stress markers after the intervention in the blood samples collected from the patients. However, there were no significant changes seen in any of the inflammatory markers.

"Our ultimate goal is to see whether tai chi lowers depressive symptoms in stroke survivors and also improves biochemical markers associated with depression. The results of this feasibility study should be interpreted with caution because of the small sample size and lack of a control group. More research is needed before recommendations can be made about tai chi for people who have had a stroke. We hope to do a randomised trial with a 12-week tai chi intervention in a larger group of patients," says Dr. Taylor-Piliae.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE
Hemiplegia
Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due to a brain lesion on the opposite side. It may be congenital (cerebral palsy) or acquired later in life due to illness.
READ MORE
Snoring Symptom Evaluation
People, who normally do not snore, tend to do so after a bout of drinking, viral infections or after taking certain medications.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionBell´s PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseStroke Facts