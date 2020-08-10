Dental Tips for a Healthy Halloween

Halloween can play some major tricks on your child's teeth if you are not careful. Consuming too many of these treats can damage your child's teeth if you are not careful.



But experts at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Dentistry say one night of eating candy won't significantly impact a healthy mouth if it's done in moderation.

‘Eating candy in moderation and being cautious about what type is a great approach to avoid tooth decay. ’

Avoid sticky crawlers



Hard or chewy candies like taffy or gummy worms are the worst type of candy for teeth, as they stay in your mouth for a longer period of time and may stick to your teeth, which can lead to potential harm if not washed out.



Sour candy adds an added level of harm to gummies because they are both sticky and acidic. Although it's extra tasty, consuming a lot of this candy can break down or weaken tooth enamel, leading to cavities," reveals Olson.



Choose Chocolate



It's always best to choose chocolate. The darker, the better. It melts in your mouth quickly, and it won't stick around as long to cause cavities.



To help avoid a dental nightmare, Olson advises the following tips for a healthy mouth:



Brush your teeth twice a day thoroughly

Floss at least one time a day, but more often if food is stuck between the teeth

Monitor kids as they brush their teeth and ensure they are brushing thoroughly

Plan routine dental visits to keep teeth nice and healthy

Last but not least, limit sweets

For kids and adults, candy is a huge part of the Halloween fun. Eating candy in moderation and being cautious about what type is a great approach to avoid tooth decay.



"It is all about having parental control or self-control," stated Gregory Olson, DDS, professor. "Having a piece of candy won't do too much damage to a healthy mouth. However, the type of candy you eat, how many you eat, how long it lasts, and how you care for your teeth afterward make all the difference."