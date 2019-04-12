medindia

Dengue Outbreak Kills 27, Infects 44,000 People in Bengal

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 4, 2019 at 10:26 AM Indian Health News
Bengal is now facing an outbreak of dengue (a deadly mosquito-borne disease) which killed 27 people and infected nearly 44,000 cases.
At least 27 people have died, and around 44,000 people afflicted with dengue in West Bengal this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

She, however, claimed that the number of dengue-related deaths have gone down this year.

"Last year, 86 people had died of the disease. This year the number of deaths have come down to 27. We have managed to check the outbreak. Around 44,000 people were hit by the dengue virus," she said.

Banerjee said 3,000 doctors and 4,000 nurses were working to contain the disease, with the start government spending Rs 475 crore to control the outbreak.

The Left Front and Congress members attacked the government for the spread of the disease and walked out of the house before the Chief Minister, who also holds the health portfolio, could reply.

"If you have asked questions, why won't you hear to our replies," a peeved Banerjee said while responding to the opposition.

"Well, Trinamool is not procuring dengue larvae and asking the mosquitoes to bit Congress, Left and BJP leaders," she said.

The North 24 Parganas district was reportedly the worst affected, with 17,000 dengue cases. A number of people have died of dengue in Kolkata.

On Monday, the government transferred the Health Secretary reportedly over the Dengue outbreak.

Source: IANS

