About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Dengue Cases on the Rise in Delhi

by Colleen Fleiss on July 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Dengue Cases on the Rise in Delhi

Delhi has reported 32 dengue cases in June, which increased this year's total tally to 143, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The city has not reported any dengue deaths so far.

Dengue

Dengue


Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
Advertisement


As per a report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May.

The city had registered 20 cases in June 2020,

In June 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017, the city had registered 20, 26, 33 and 60 cases, respectively.

Dengue in Delhi

In the period ranging from 2016-2021, 2020 saw the least number of the vector borne disease with 1,072 infections.

Delhi reported an overall 4,431 cases in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, while the number dropped to 2,798 in 2018 and 2,036 in 2019.

Source: IANS
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever


Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Advertisement

Quiz on Dengue

Quiz on Dengue


Dengue is an endemic problem in several countries including India. Check if you know enough about this deadly disease by taking this quiz.
Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue

Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue


Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
View all
Recommended Reading
Chikungunya Chikungunya
Dengue VaccineDengue Vaccine
Mosquito DiseasesMosquito Diseases
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sanatogen Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Find a Doctor Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug - Food Interactions Color Blindness Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close