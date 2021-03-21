by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Delhi Records 700+ COVID-19 Cases for First Time in 2021
In Delhi, in the last 24 hours, 716 new coronavirus cases have been recorded, while four more deaths were reported on Friday, the health bulletin said.

Tt was the first time the national capital recorded over 700 Covid-19 cases this year. The last 700-plus tally had been recorded on December 27 (757 cases).

The city had reported 609 cases on Thursday.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate on Friday was 97.81 per cent, while the mortality rate was 1.69 per cent. The daily positivity rate was 0.93 per cent.

The overall tally of Delhi now stands at 6,46,348 while the death toll is at 10,953.

The number of active cases has rise to 3,165, according to the health bulletin.

A total of 77,352 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and comprised 47,078 RT-PCR tests and 30,274 rapid antigen tests.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday acknowledged the spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, but said that it was not a matter to be worried about, as he announced that the capacity of daily Covid vaccine inoculation in Delhi would be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh. He had also said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Risk Increasing in Goa
Goa is at increasing risk of COVID-19, amid rise in infections, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Goa reported four (Covid-19 related) deaths and 94 positive cases.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 122.2 Million
Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 122.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake