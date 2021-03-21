Delhi Records 700+ COVID-19 Cases for First Time in 2021

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate on Friday was 97.81 per cent, while the mortality rate was 1.69 per cent. The daily positivity rate was 0.93 per cent.The overall tally of Delhi now stands at 6,46,348 while the death toll is at 10,953.The number of active cases has rise to 3,165, according to the health bulletin.A total of 77,352 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and comprised 47,078 RT-PCR tests and 30,274 rapid antigen tests.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday acknowledged the spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, but said that it was not a matter to be worried about, as he announced that the capacity of daily Covid vaccine inoculation in Delhi would be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh. He had also said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.Source: IANS