by Iswarya on  May 8, 2020 at 12:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Delaying Bariatric or Metabolic Surgery During Coronavirus Pandemic Puts Patients at High Risk
Severe obesity, diabetes, hypertension can raise the risk for severe COVID-19 complications, and bariatric or metabolic surgery can dramatically and rapidly improve these conditions. Delaying surgery may, therefore, leave many people exposed to severe consequences of SARS-Cov-2 infection. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

The recommendations by experts from the multidisciplinary Diabetes Surgery Summit (DSS), led by Professor Francesco Rubino from King'sKing's College London, outline the surgical candidates at greatest risk of morbidity and mortality from type 2 diabetes or from severe obesity, for whom time-sensitive surgical therapy can be life-saving.

Bariatric and metabolic surgery, used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, has been suspended during the pandemic. This is to free up inpatient capacity for COVID-19 and reduce the risks of infection among patients and staff. However, experts warn the backlog of operations could increase risks of morbidity and mortality for patients awaiting surgery.


Professor Francesco Rubino, chair of bariatric and metabolic surgery at King'sKing's College London and a consultant surgeon at King'sKing's College Hospital, said: "In times of limited resources, patients with the greatest risk of harm from the untreated disease should be identified and prioritized for timely-access to the treatment they need. The misconception that bariatric surgery is a ''last resort'', the widespread stigma of obesity and inadequate criteria for patients'patients' selection can penalize candidates for surgical treatment of obesity and diabetes." "

Social distancing policies and lockdown might limit adherence to lifestyle interventions such as a healthy diet and physical exercise, which can worsen the health of affected patients. Compared to non-surgical treatments, bariatric and metabolic surgery leads to greater long-term weight loss, reduction of cardiovascular risk, remission of diabetes and can improve survival.

Professor Paul Zimmet, from Monash University, Honorary President of the International Diabetes Federation and a co-author of the study, said: "These operations are called "elective" because they can be scheduled in advance, not because the treatment they provide is less necessary. Metabolic surgery is a potentially life-saving treatment for selected obese persons with type 2 diabetes." "

Experts from the DSS recommend the following to have access to surgical treatment within 90 days:

  • Being at substantial risk of complications of diabetes such as cardiovascular disease or renal failure
  • Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin
  • Poor control of blood sugar levels despite taking multiple medications
  • Severe forms of obesity (BMI >60) or less severe obesity if there are at least three co-morbidities including liver, respiratory, renal or cardiac disease.
  • Need weight loss and/or metabolic improvement for other time-sensitive treatments such as organ transplants.
  • Standard access to bariatric and metabolic surgery can be reserved for patients who are unlikely to deteriorate within six months, but these patients need to be optimized using intensive medical treatment to maintain optimal control.

The group also recommends mandatory COVID-19 screening pre-operatively for all patients considering metabolic surgery. Despite the theoretical higher risk of contagion for staff, the study found laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery remains the best approach, but appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) should be used.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery
Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.
READ MORE
Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes
The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to 60% of the original weight and this has benefits on blood sugar, sleep and heart disease.
READ MORE
Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery
Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Syndrome X
"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and heart disease. With Syndrome X, the risk of developing heart disease jumps twenty fold.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Amoebic DysenterySyndrome XMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake