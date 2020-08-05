Delaying Bariatric or Metabolic Surgery During Coronavirus Pandemic Puts Patients at High Risk

Severe obesity, diabetes, hypertension can raise the risk for severe COVID-19 complications, and bariatric or metabolic surgery can dramatically and rapidly improve these conditions. Delaying surgery may, therefore, leave many people exposed to severe consequences of SARS-Cov-2 infection. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.



The recommendations by experts from the multidisciplinary Diabetes Surgery Summit (DSS), led by Professor Francesco Rubino from King'sKing's College London, outline the surgical candidates at greatest risk of morbidity and mortality from type 2 diabetes or from severe obesity, for whom time-sensitive surgical therapy can be life-saving.

‘In times of limited resources, patients with the greatest risk of harm from the untreated disease should be recognized and prioritized for timely-access to the treatment they need. ’





Social distancing policies and lockdown might limit adherence to lifestyle interventions such as a healthy diet and physical exercise, which can worsen the health of affected patients. Compared to non-surgical treatments, bariatric and metabolic surgery leads to greater long-term weight loss, reduction of cardiovascular risk, remission of diabetes and can improve survival.



Professor Paul Zimmet, from Monash University, Honorary President of the International Diabetes Federation and a co-author of the study, said: "These operations are called "elective" because they can be scheduled in advance, not because the treatment they provide is less necessary. Metabolic surgery is a potentially life-saving treatment for selected obese persons with type 2 diabetes." "



Experts from the DSS recommend the following to have access to surgical treatment within 90 days:



Being at substantial risk of complications of diabetes such as cardiovascular disease or renal failure

Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin

Poor control of blood sugar levels despite taking multiple medications

Severe forms of obesity (BMI >60) or less severe obesity if there are at least three co-morbidities including liver, respiratory, renal or cardiac disease.

Need weight loss and/or metabolic improvement for other time-sensitive treatments such as organ transplants.

Standard access to bariatric and metabolic surgery can be reserved for patients who are unlikely to deteriorate within six months, but these patients need to be optimized using intensive medical treatment to maintain optimal control.

The group also recommends mandatory COVID-19 screening pre-operatively for all patients considering metabolic surgery. Despite the theoretical higher risk of contagion for staff, the study found laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery remains the best approach, but appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) should be used.



Source: Eurekalert Professor Francesco Rubino, chair of bariatric and metabolic surgery at King'sKing's College London and a consultant surgeon at King'sKing's College Hospital, said: "In times of limited resources, patients with the greatest risk of harm from the untreated disease should be identified and prioritized for timely-access to the treatment they need. The misconception that bariatric surgery is a ''last resort'', the widespread stigma of obesity and inadequate criteria for patients'patients' selection can penalize candidates for surgical treatment of obesity and diabetes." "Social distancing policies and lockdown might limit adherence to lifestyle interventions such as a healthy diet and physical exercise, which can worsen the health of affected patients. Compared to non-surgical treatments, bariatric and metabolic surgery leads to greater long-term weight loss, reduction of cardiovascular risk, remission of diabetes and can improve survival.Professor Paul Zimmet, from Monash University, Honorary President of the International Diabetes Federation and a co-author of the study, said: "These operations are called "elective" because they can be scheduled in advance, not because the treatment they provide is less necessary. Metabolic surgery is a potentially life-saving treatment for selected obese persons with type 2 diabetes." "Experts from the DSS recommend the following to have access to surgical treatment within 90 days:The group also recommends mandatory COVID-19 screening pre-operatively for all patients considering metabolic surgery. Despite the theoretical higher risk of contagion for staff, the study found laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery remains the best approach, but appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) should be used.Source: Eurekalert

Bariatric and metabolic surgery, used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, has been suspended during the pandemic. This is to free up inpatient capacity for COVID-19 and reduce the risks of infection among patients and staff. However, experts warn the backlog of operations could increase risks of morbidity and mortality for patients awaiting surgery.