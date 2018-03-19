CT Scan Results Turn into 3D Images With Virtual Reality Technology

The internal anatomy of patients can be seen in a 3D image with interactive virtual reality (VR). This technology helps physicians effectively prepare and tailor their approach to complex treatments, such as splenic artery aneurysm repair, according to recent research presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology's 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting.

"Treating splenic artery aneurysms can be very difficult because of their intricate nature and anatomic variations from patient to patient," said Zlatko Devcic, M.D., a fellow of interventional radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine and collaborating author of the study. "This new platform allows you to view a patient's arterial anatomy in a three-dimensional image, as if it is right in front of you, which may help interventional radiologists more quickly and thoroughly plan for the equipment and tools they'll need for a successful outcome."



In the study, three radiologists, using both technologies, independently evaluated 17 splenic artery aneurysms in 14 patients. Researchers measured the radiologists' accuracy in identifying inflow and outflow arteries associated with the aneurysms with each method. Radiologists in the study also ranked improvements in their confidence on a four-point scale when using VR compared to the standard method.



Researchers found accuracy was similar with both methods, though confidence improved substantially with VR. In fact, 93 percent of participating physicians who used the VR method indicated higher confidence in their abilities (a score of at least 3).



"Pre-operative planning is possibly the most important step towards successfully treating a patient, so the value of VR cannot be understated," Devcic said. "This technology gives us a totally different way to look at that structure and safely plan our approach to patient care."



