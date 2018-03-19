medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Sexual Health News

Low Sperm Count may Result in Other Problems and Not Just Fertility

by Rishika Gupta on  March 19, 2018 at 1:27 PM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men with low sperm count were found to be 1.2 times more likely to have greater body mass index (BMI), higher blood pressure, more "bad" (LDL) cholesterol, lower "good" (HDL) cholesterol, finds a new study. The findings of this study are going to be presented at the ENDO 2018, the Endocrine Society's 100th annual meeting in Chicago.
Low Sperm Count may Result in Other Problems and Not Just Fertility
Low Sperm Count may Result in Other Problems and Not Just Fertility

Sperm count is considered to be a marker of his general health in men.

"Our study clearly shows that low sperm count by itself is associated with metabolic alterations, cardiovascular risk, and low bone mass," said the study's lead investigator, Alberto Ferlin, M.D., Ph.D. He recently moved as associate professor of endocrinology at Italy's University of Brescia from the University of Padova, where the study took place in collaboration with professor Carlo Foresta, M.D.

"Infertile men are likely to have important co-existing health problems or risk factors that can impair quality of life and shorten their lives," said Ferlin, who is also president of the Italian Society of Andrology and Sexual Medicine. "Fertility evaluation gives men the unique opportunity for health assessment and disease prevention."

Specifically, Ferlin and his colleagues found that about half the men had sperm count and were 1.2 times more likely than those with normal sperm counts to have greater body fat (bigger waistline and higher body mass index, or BMI); higher blood pressure (systolic, or top reading), "bad" (LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides; and lower "good" (HDL) cholesterol.

They also had a higher frequency of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of these and other metabolic risk factors that increase the chance of developing diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, the investigators reported. A measure of insulin resistance, another problem that can lead to diabetes, also was higher in men with low sperm counts.

Low sperm count was defined as less than 39 million per ejaculate, a value also used in the U.S. All the men in the study had a sperm analysis as part of a comprehensive health evaluation in the university's fertility clinic, which included measurement of their reproductive hormones and metabolic parameters.

The researchers found a 12-fold increased risk of hypogonadism, or low testosterone levels, in men with low sperm counts. Half the men with low testosterone had Osteoporosis or low bone mass, a possible precursor to osteoporosis, as found on a bone density scan.

These study findings, according to Ferlin, suggest that low sperm count of itself is associated with poorer measures of cardiometabolic health, but that hypogonadism is mainly involved in this association. He cautioned that their study does not prove that low sperm counts cause metabolic derangements, but rather that sperm quality is a mirror of the general male health.

The bottom line, Ferlin stressed, is that treatment of male infertility should not focus only on having a child when diagnostic testing finds other health risks, such as overweight, high cholesterol or high blood pressure.

"Men of couples having difficulties achieving pregnancy should be correctly diagnosed and followed up by their fertility specialists and primary care doctor because they could have an increased chance of morbidity and mortality," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

New Drug may Extend Fertility in Women by 6 Years

New Drug may Extend Fertility in Women by 6 Years

As early as the mid-30s, women start to experience declines in fertility. Worm research finds that new drug may extend woman's fertility by 6 years.

DHEA Hormone Helps Improve Fertility

DHEA Hormone Helps Improve Fertility

DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) hormone identified helps improve fertility by preparing the womb lining for early pregnancy.

Paracetamol During Pregnancy may Affect Future Fertility of Female Offspring

Paracetamol During Pregnancy may Affect Future Fertility of Female Offspring

Taking paracetamol during pregnancy may reduce the fertility of your daughters by reducing the future eggs available for fertilization.

Estrogen Discovery Can Treat Fertility Problems

Estrogen Discovery Can Treat Fertility Problems

Estrogen produced in the brain can now treat people with infertility much better. The discovery of estrogen can also lead to new birth control methods.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Health Benefits of Tribulus Terrestris

Health Benefits of Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris also known as puncture vine boosts male sexual health and treats infertility and skin complaints.

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

Testicular Biopsy

Testicular Biopsy

In a testicular biopsy, a small bit of testicular tissue is removed from the testes and examined microscopically for any evidence of disease.

More News on:

Ovulation Genetics of Male Infertility Artificial Insemination Varicocele Premature Ejaculation Sex Numbers Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Tribulus Terrestris Testicular Biopsy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...