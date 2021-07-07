COVID Vaccine Antibodies may not affect Delta Strain

Delta variant of coronavirus is found to be eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccine with higher infection-causing capacity, when compared to the original Wuhan strain as per a study 'Sars-Cov-2 B.1.617.2 Delta variant Emergence and Vaccine Breakthrough: Collaborative Study' conducted in collaboration with Gangaram Hospital and Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology & Infectious Disease.



The data from 100 healthcare workers across three centers in Delhi, including the Gangaram Hospital reports that the increased virulence of the mutant virus is due to the enhanced spike proteins for attachment to the lung epithelial cells.



The Delta Variant



‘Delta variant of coronavirus is found to be eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccine with higher infection-causing capacity when compared to the original Wuhan strain. This warrants COVID-appropriate behavior even from those who have taken 2 doses of vaccines.’

"In an analysis of vaccine breakthrough in over 100 healthcare workers across three centers in India, the B.1.617.2 Delta variant not only dominates vaccine-breakthrough infections with higher respiratory viral loads compared to non-delta infections but also generates greater transmission between fully vaccinated healthcare workers, as compared to other variants B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant) or B.1.617.1 (Kappa variant)," reveals the study.



Almost 16.1% of the population that received two doses of Covishield, did not claim any neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Among those who took only one shot of Covishield had contributed to 58.1% of with no neutralizing antibodies.



Although the vaccines reduce the viral progression to severe disease and death, at least three vaccines showed lower protection and least sensitivity against B.1.351 variant. Study stands as a straight eye-opener to all those vaccinated people who would lower their guard with reference to vaccination.



