COVID-19 Results In Hearing Loss
Hearing loss and other auditory problems are strongly said to be associated with Covid-19 as per a study led by Professor Munro at the University of Manchester and NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), published in the International Journal of Audiology.

More than 13 percent of patients, who were discharged from a hospital after being infected with coronavirus, reported a change in their hearing. The study team primarily utilized self-reported questionnaires or medical records to estimate the number and severity of Covid-19 related hearing disorders, rather than the more scientifically reliable hearing tests.

It was found that 56 studies had identified an association between Covid-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. The reported prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6%, tinnitus was 14.8% and vertigo was 7.2% after analyzing data from 24 of the studies.


Spike in Hearing loss during COVID-19

"There is an urgent need for a carefully conducted clinical and diagnostic study to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19 on the auditory system. It is also well-known that viruses such as measles, mumps and meningitis can cause hearing loss; little is understood about the auditory effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Though this review provides further evidence for an association, the studies we looked at were of varying quality so more work needs to be done," says Kevin Munro, Professor of Audiology at The University of Manchester and Manchester BRC Hearing Health Lead.

This alarming increase in loss of hearing requires caution as it is unclear if changes to hearing are directly attributed to Covid-19 or to other factors, such as treatments to deliver urgent care.

"There are some people who say the symptoms are on-going. There are others who say it seems to have settled down a bit so there are lots of unknowns right now," says Prof Munro. However, the team is conducting a more detailed clinical study which they hope will accurately estimate the number and severity of COVID-related hearing disorders in the UK.

