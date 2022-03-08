About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Masks, Disposable Gloves Pose Threat to Wildlife

by Hannah Joy on August 3, 2022 at 1:44 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Masks, Disposable Gloves Pose Threat to Wildlife

Use of masks, disposable gloves, testing kits and hygienic wipes increased drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, increase in these single-use plastic products has affected the environment as well as wildlife.

These personal protective equipment (PPE) have posed a direct threat to wildlife that become entangled in it, ingest it or incorporate it into their nests.

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic


It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement


Researchers at Dalhousie University who are examining the extent of the problem used social media platforms to see if they could use them as a tool to collect biologically relevant citizen science data and track rapidly emerging environmental challenges.

In a paper, published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, the team recorded 114 incidents of animals being affected by PPE debris in 23 countries from April 2020 to December 2021.
Survey Determines How Indians are Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic

Survey Determines How Indians are Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic


With the surging COVID-19 cases in India, Indians are not only being affected financially, but also psychologically. Many are afraid of transmitting the infection to others, while others fear getting admitted to hospitals.
Advertisement

A significant majority of those encounters -- 83 percent -- involved birds, while fewer affected mammals, invertebrates, fish, and sea turtles. About 42 percent were entanglements, while 40 percent showed animals using the debris in their nests.

"Widespread use and insufficient infrastructure, combined with improper waste management have resulted in an emerging category of litter," said Justine Ammendolia, Faculty of Graduate Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies at the varsity.

"With widespread presence in the environment, such items pose a direct threat to wildlife as animals can interact with them in a series of ways," Ammendolia added.

Shortly after the WHO announcement of the pandemic, reports of pandemic related litter items began to emerge in numerous countries including Canada, the US, and Germany.

Data from citizen science mobile application Litterati showed that from March to October, 2020 the UK had the highest proportions of discarded facemasks, gloves and disposable wet wipes in the countries for which data were available.

While the lowest proportion of pandemic-related debris were observed in Australia, it was inferred that national lockdowns resulted in reduced outdoor traffic that impacted debris presence.

Similarly, the relationship between strict lockdowns and street debris reduction was observed in South Africa, where street litter loads were reduced by three-fold during periods of lockdown.



Source: IANS
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients also Contaminate the Environment, Says Study

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients also Contaminate the Environment, Says Study


New study has revealed the importance of environmental cleaning in areas occupied by patients with COVID-19.
Advertisement

Living in a Rural Environment Improves Mental Well-being in Elderly

Living in a Rural Environment Improves Mental Well-being in Elderly


Poor self-perceived health and aging limitations are linked to less deterioration of the mental well-being of the elderly living in rural areas than the urban population, reports a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Find a Doctor Hearing Loss Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close