COVID-19 Lockdown Measures may Improve Mental Health

COVID-19 lockdown measures have improved the mental health and wellbeing of one in every three young people as per a study at the University of Cambridge and Oxford, published in the journal European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.



Although several studies have reported the negative impact of lockdown on mental health and wellbeing, the present study reveals its benefits.

‘One in three young people had reported potential improvement in their mental health and wellbeing like feeling less lonely, getting more sleep and exercise, and avoiding bullying with the COVID-19 lockdown measures.’