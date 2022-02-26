COVID-19 Lockdown Measures may Improve Mental Health

COVID-19 lockdown measures have improved the mental health and wellbeing of one in every three young people as per a study at the University of Cambridge and Oxford, published in the journal European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
Although several studies have reported the negative impact of lockdown on mental health and wellbeing, the present study reveals its benefits.
The team further explored this issue through a large, school-based students' survey — OxWell Student Survey for more than 17,000 England-living students aged 8 to 18 years.
Moreover, the study also found that bullying was reduced than before lockdown which further contributed to improved wellbeing (92%). Other aspects like sleep and exercise had improved among 49% and family relationships better with improved mental wellbeing in 53%.
"While the pandemic has undoubtedly had negative consequences for many, it is important to keep in mind that this is not the case for all children and young people. We are interested in how we can learn from this group and determine if some of the changes can be sustained in order to promote better mental health and wellbeing moving forward," says Professor Mina Fazel from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford.
Source: Medindia