COVID-19 Linked to Rare Disorder Causing Paralysis

The disease is relatively rare (In the United States 3,000-6,000 people develop the condition every year) but can be severe.The condition is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection. Since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have reported over 90 Guillain-Barré diagnoses following a possible COVID-19 infection.However, whether COVID-19 is another potential infectious trigger or whether the reported cases are coincidental is unclear.Using an international collection of Guillain-Barré syndrome patients known as the International GBS Outcome Study (or IGOS), researchers studied patients from January 30th until May 30th, 2020.Some 49 Guillain-Barré syndrome patients were added to the study during this period from China, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.In this study,These patients were all over 50 years of age and experienced facial palsy, vision changes, weakness, altered sensation, and behavioral or cognitive (thinking) problems.73% of the Guillain-Barré patients with a COVID-19 infection had increased inflammatory markers. All these patients fulfilled the diagnostic criteria for both Guillain-Barré syndrome and COVID-19.However, researchers did not find more patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome during the first four months of the pandemic compared to previous years.This suggests that a strong association between a COVID-19 infection and Guillain-Barré syndrome is not likely but a COVID-19 infection may sometimes lead patients to develop Guillain-Barré syndrome.Source: Medindia