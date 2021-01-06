COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory Is Possible

‘COVID-19 lab-leak hypothesis is becoming a conspiracy theory’

Even a scientist from London claims the Chinese scientists and whistleblowers first learnt about the virus leak before the Chinese government deleted those datas as they researched inside the archives of journals and databases [on experiments done at the Wuhan lab between 2002 and 2019].The new SARS-CoV-2 spike that makes it more infectious supports the controversial Gain-of-function research involving genetic alteration of naturally occurring viruses to replicate in human cells in a lab makes the theory more suspectful.These claims have made the British intelligence agencies to believe the COVID-19 lab leak theory is still feasible and demands WHO to fully investigate the origins of the deadly virus.Source: Medindia