June 1, 2021
COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory Is Possible
COVID-19 origin determining intensified efforts rekindled the lab leak theory of corona virus may from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as only two scenarios are possible either they emerged naturally or leaked as a result of lab accident.

As COVID-19 outbreak's known epicentre of Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan is near the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) which later became pandemic affecting more than 170 million confirmed cases worldwide and at least 3.5 million reported deaths make the theory more controversial.

Now a British and a Norwegian scientists report that unique fingerprints in coronavirus samples point towards the laboratory manipulation will be published in the scientific journal Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery (QRB) becomes the prima facie evidence in this investigation.


Even a scientist from London claims the Chinese scientists and whistleblowers first learnt about the virus leak before the Chinese government deleted those datas as they researched inside the archives of journals and databases [on experiments done at the Wuhan lab between 2002 and 2019].

The new SARS-CoV-2 spike that makes it more infectious supports the controversial Gain-of-function research involving genetic alteration of naturally occurring viruses to replicate in human cells in a lab makes the theory more suspectful.

These claims have made the British intelligence agencies to believe the COVID-19 lab leak theory is still feasible and demands WHO to fully investigate the origins of the deadly virus.



Source: Medindia

