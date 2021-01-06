by Jayashree on  June 1, 2021 at 12:03 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Treatment
Antibody cocktail therapy is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, which are artificially created in a laboratory and tailor-made to fight whereas generally antibodies are proteins that the body generates to defend itself against any disease.

Normally antibodies develop in COVID-19 after 14 days of contracting the infection but the lab-made antibodies work instantly is offered to patients in the early evolution phase of COVID -19 intervention can prevent the need for hospitalization.

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai kick starts the antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 cancer patient at high risk of serious complications with mild symptoms through intravenous or subcutaneous (under the skin) route as an infusion or injection.


Prof Dr Anita Ramesh, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, "The antibody cocktail drug is a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab, two antibodies which are lab-engineered, and created, proteins that will imitate the immune system's ability to fight against this harmful pathogen. Given to those patients who are in their early stage of COVID-19 with mild symptoms, this will help reduce the multiplication of the virus, thus avoiding severe disease and hospitalization".

This combination of two antibodies Casirivimab and imdevimab produced by Switzerland-based Roche fights against the coronavirus are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 by blocking the virus entry into human cells prevent the need for hospitalization.



Source: Medindia

