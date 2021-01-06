COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Treatment

‘Tamil Nadu's first SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 begins at Kauvery Hospital.’

Prof Dr Anita Ramesh, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, "The antibody cocktail drug is a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab, two antibodies which are lab-engineered, and created, proteins that will imitate the immune system's ability to fight against this harmful pathogen. Given to those patients who are in their early stage of COVID-19 with mild symptoms, this will help reduce the multiplication of the virus, thus avoiding severe disease and hospitalization".This combination of two antibodies Casirivimab and imdevimab produced by Switzerland-based Roche fights against the coronavirus are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 by blocking the virus entry into human cells prevent the need for hospitalization.Source: Medindia