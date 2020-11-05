COVID-19: India Records Biggest Single Day Jump in 24 Hours

The state of Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, at least 832, which is followed by Gujarat (493) and Madhya Pradesh (215).At least 6,923 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus.States which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (3,814), Madhya Pradesh(3,614) and Uttar Pradesh (3,467).Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases, are Andhra Pradesh (19,80), West Bengal (1,939), Punjab (1,823) and Telangana (1,196).Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (696), Haryana (703), Jammu and Kashmir (861), Karnataka (848), Kerala (512), Odisha (377), Tripura (150) and Chandigarh (169).States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All individuals have been cured in these states/UTs and no casualty reported from here so far.Source: IANS