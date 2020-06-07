COVID-19 In UAE: 683 New Cases Reported, 51,540 in Total

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with their UAE counterparts.Source: IANS