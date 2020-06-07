by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 6, 2020 at 8:04 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 In UAE: 683 New Cases Reported, 51,540 in Total
683 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday. UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, 440 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 40,297, according to the ministry.

It also confirmed two more deaths, pushing up the country's death toll to 323.


The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with their UAE counterparts.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake