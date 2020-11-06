by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 11, 2020 at 4:57 PM Respiratory Disease News
COVID-19 In TN: Case Count at 36,841, Death Toll 326
Tamil Nadu reported 1,927 positive cases for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to the state Health Department.

In a statement issued here, the department said 1,927 people turned COVID-19 patients in the state, bringing the total tally to 36,841.

A total of 1,008 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals taking the total tally of cured persons to 19,333 and the total number of active cases is 17,179.


The government also said 19 COVID patients lost their lives taking the death toll to 326.

Queried about the reports of unreported COVID-related deaths, health department officials said the process of reconciliation of the numbers with other government agencies like the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun.

Officials said the difference in numbers may be due to communication gap between the different agencies.

The Health Department has been announcing the death of COVID-19 patients who were admitted in hospitals - government and private.

Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 1,390 taking the total tally to 25,937.

On Wednesday 17,675 samples were tested taking the total to 6.38 lakh. Testing of 642 samples is under process.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,933.

With the corona count continuing to show an uptrend trend in the state, the government is in the process of augmenting its bed strength and the workforce.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the government has augmented the healthcare workforce - post graduate doctors (575), MBBS doctors (665), lab technicians (365) and multi-purpose health workers (1,230) - have been appointed to ease the workload.



Source: IANS

