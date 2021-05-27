by Angela Mohan on  May 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 In Maharashtra: Deaths, Cases Again Rise
Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 deaths continued to raise and the number of deaths crossed 91,000 mark, health officials said on Wednesday.

Compared with 1,137 deaths on Tuesday, the state reported 992 fatalities, comprising 453 fresh and 539 previous fatalities, taking the toll to 91,341.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 25,000 level - but increased from 24,136 on Tuesday to 24,752, as the state tally rose to 56,50,907 now.


In Mumbai, the new infections decreased from 1,029 on Tuesday to 1,352, and the city tally shot above the 7 lakh mark to 700,340, while deaths dropped from 37 on Tuesday to 34, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up to 14,684.

After days of dropping, the number of active cases rose from 314,368 to 315,042 now.

Also, 23,065 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 52,41,833 while the recovery rate remained steady at 92.76 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - saw cases rise from 2,832 to 3,871, taking its tally to 15,18,079 and with 50 more deaths, the toll rose to 27,238, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 23,70,326 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine were 19,943.



Source: IANS

