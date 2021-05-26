First Case Of Yellow Fungus Reported in India

Recently unprecedented rise in black fungus cases in India alongside white fungus cases is known to be caused by the spread of environmental moulds and unsanitary conditions. It is estimated that there have been over 8000 cases reported in India to date.



However, there's now a new lurking danger, much scarier than black or white fungus as being witnessed with the first case of yellow fungus infection traced in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

‘With the first case of yellow fungus traced in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, experts warn to take necessary precautions against this new yet dangerous infection. Unlike the two other infections, yellow fungus infection could be much scarier because of how it affects the body's internal organs and ultimately leading to organ failure and acute necrosis.’

unsanitary conditions like poor hygiene, contaminated resources (including food), or overuse of steroids, antibacterial medications or poor oxygen use to contribute to the most fungal infections. Using immunity-suppressing medications or patients with comorbidities remain at a greater risk for catching the infection.



The Yellow Fungus



Facial deformity and intense swelling are typical symptoms of both black and white fungi infections. What makes the yellow fungus even nastier is that it starts internally, causes pus leakage, slow healing of wounds, and, in serious cases, can also cause devastating symptoms such as organ failure and acute necrosis.



Other known symptoms of the infection include acute lethargy, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, and poor metabolism.



If caught at the right time, the yellow fungus is treatable as is the case of the man who has been tested for the yellow fungus infection in Ghaziabad. The only known therapy for fighting this yellow fungal infection is an antifungal medicine - Amphotericin B injection.



Precautionary Measures against Yellow Fungus



As much remains to be discovered about the impact of this infection, experts recommend seeking early treatment. Precautionary measures that can prevent the growth of this fungal infection include:



Keeping the room, home and surroundings as clean as possible.

as possible. Getting rid of old food, proper disposal of faeces can prevent the bacteria and fungus from expanding.

Humidity in a closed space (house or office) should not be above the 30-40% range as high moisture environments promote the growth of fungus.

Coronavirus positive patients must immediately start treatment so complications like yellow fungus do not develop.



