by Karishma Abhishek on  May 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

First Case Of Yellow Fungus Reported in India
Recently unprecedented rise in black fungus cases in India alongside white fungus cases is known to be caused by the spread of environmental moulds and unsanitary conditions. It is estimated that there have been over 8000 cases reported in India to date.

However, there's now a new lurking danger, much scarier than black or white fungus as being witnessed with the first case of yellow fungus infection traced in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.


Unlike the two other infections, yellow fungus infection could be much scarier because of how it affects the body's internal organs. Although there's not much available about the case, doctors have warned that yellow fungus can be much more dangerous than black and white fungus.


It is known that unsanitary conditions like poor hygiene, contaminated resources (including food), or overuse of steroids, antibacterial medications or poor oxygen use to contribute to the most fungal infections. Using immunity-suppressing medications or patients with comorbidities remain at a greater risk for catching the infection.

The Yellow Fungus

Facial deformity and intense swelling are typical symptoms of both black and white fungi infections. What makes the yellow fungus even nastier is that it starts internally, causes pus leakage, slow healing of wounds, and, in serious cases, can also cause devastating symptoms such as organ failure and acute necrosis.

Other known symptoms of the infection include acute lethargy, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, and poor metabolism.

If caught at the right time, the yellow fungus is treatable as is the case of the man who has been tested for the yellow fungus infection in Ghaziabad. The only known therapy for fighting this yellow fungal infection is an antifungal medicine - Amphotericin B injection.

Precautionary Measures against Yellow Fungus

As much remains to be discovered about the impact of this infection, experts recommend seeking early treatment. Precautionary measures that can prevent the growth of this fungal infection include:

  • Keeping the room, home and surroundings as clean as possible.
  • Getting rid of old food, proper disposal of faeces can prevent the bacteria and fungus from expanding.
  • Humidity in a closed space (house or office) should not be above the 30-40% range as high moisture environments promote the growth of fungus.
  • Coronavirus positive patients must immediately start treatment so complications like yellow fungus do not develop.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Five Hundred Black Fungus Cases Detected in Delhi
Delhi isn't just battling a shortage of vaccines, it is also grappling with a scarcity of drugs required to treat patients infected with black fungus.
READ MORE
Tap Water, Primary Source of Black Fungus in Karnataka
Karnataka IN India has reported more than 200 black fungus cases. The primary source of the infection appears to be use of tap water in humidifiers instead of using distilled water, besides improperly cleaning nasal cannulas and several other ...
READ MORE
Black Fungus Declared Notifiable Disease in Tamil Nadu
Black Fungus or Mucormycosis is declared as a notifiable disease in Tamil Nadu under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 as increasing number of people are contracting the infection post COVID-19.
READ MORE
Histoplasmosis
Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection caused by breathing spores of the fungus from bird or bat droppings. Severe manifestation occurs in people with low immunity.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Histoplasmosis