July 29, 2020
COVID-19 In Israel: 2,308 New Cases Reported
2,308 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Israel on Tuesday. This daily increase smashed the previous record of 2,043 cases registered on July 22.

The case tally in Israel now reached to 66,293, Xinhua reported.

The death toll rose to 486, with 12 new fatalities recorded, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 311 to 314, out of 739 patients currently hospitalized.


The number of recoveries increased to 32,182, with 5,049 new recoveries, while the number of active cases decreased to 33,625.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a new national plan to fight the coronavirus.

The program includes minimal use of restrictions, but with increased discipline, supervision and enforcement.

Also, Israeli cities will be marked in red for high morbidity, yellow, for medium morbidity, and green, for low morbidity. In the "red" cities, business and trade will be restricted.

The plan also includes increasing the number of coronavirus tests, integrating the Israeli army into the effort, and setting up a forum of experts.



Source: IANS

