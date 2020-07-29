COVID-19 In Israel: 2,308 New Cases Reported

The number of recoveries increased to 32,182, with 5,049 new recoveries, while the number of active cases decreased to 33,625.Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a new national plan to fight the coronavirus.The program includes minimal use of restrictions, but with increased discipline, supervision and enforcement.Also, Israeli cities will be marked in red for high morbidity, yellow, for medium morbidity, and green, for low morbidity. In the "red" cities, business and trade will be restricted.The plan also includes increasing the number of coronavirus tests, integrating the Israeli army into the effort, and setting up a forum of experts.Source: IANS