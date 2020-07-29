COVID-19 In Chhattisgarh: Over 8,000 Cases Reported

Officials said a 63-year-old woman from Durg district who was suffering from stomach cancer for past two years and was receiving chemotherapy, was admitted in AIIMS Raipur on July 26 after testing COVID positive and died on Tuesday. This is the 47th death due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh.Raipur continues to be a hotspot as 138 of the latest 277 positive cases were found in the capital city.Apart from Raipur, Rajnandgaon accounted for 20, Durg 19, Bilaspur and Bastar 18 each, Narayanpur 11, Raigarh and Balodbazar eight each, Surguja and Gariaband six each, Kabirdham five, Korba and Mungeli four each, Balrampur, Jashpur and Dantewada three each, Kanker two and Janjgir-Champa reported one case.Raipur also saw the highest number of patients discharged from a district on Tuesday, with 120 of the 267 discharges.Currently, there are 2,772 active COVID cases in the state while 8,257 persons have been found COVID positive in the state so far. Also, 5,439 patients have recovered.Source: IANS