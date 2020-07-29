by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 In Chhattisgarh: Over 8,000 Cases Reported
COVID-19 tally crossed the 8,000 mark in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. 267 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery.

The 8,000 plus number came as a fresh classification of red, orange and green zones put 128 blocks in all 28 districts of the state in the red zone.

Last week, 112 blocks in 24 districts were in the red zone. This week, the entire state is in the red zone.


Officials said a 63-year-old woman from Durg district who was suffering from stomach cancer for past two years and was receiving chemotherapy, was admitted in AIIMS Raipur on July 26 after testing COVID positive and died on Tuesday. This is the 47th death due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh.

Raipur continues to be a hotspot as 138 of the latest 277 positive cases were found in the capital city.

Apart from Raipur, Rajnandgaon accounted for 20, Durg 19, Bilaspur and Bastar 18 each, Narayanpur 11, Raigarh and Balodbazar eight each, Surguja and Gariaband six each, Kabirdham five, Korba and Mungeli four each, Balrampur, Jashpur and Dantewada three each, Kanker two and Janjgir-Champa reported one case.

Raipur also saw the highest number of patients discharged from a district on Tuesday, with 120 of the 267 discharges.

Currently, there are 2,772 active COVID cases in the state while 8,257 persons have been found COVID positive in the state so far. Also, 5,439 patients have recovered.



Source: IANS

