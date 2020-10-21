COVID-19 in India: Daily Spike Dips Under 50K

In India, 46,790 new coronavirus cases were recorded, which was less than what it registered on July 28 when for two consecutive days the fresh cases were 47,703 and 48,513, before going all the way up steadily to 97,894 on September 17.



It last recorded less than Tuesday's count on July 22 when the new cases were 45,720.

‘On Tuesday, there are 7,48,538 active infections; 67,33,328 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, as according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after six weeks and continue to slide further down.’





On Sunday, after denying for months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that India was in the stage of community transmission but it is limited to only certain districts and states.



While the recovery rate stands at 88.26 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent, the MoHFW data said.



Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,01,365 cases, including 42,240 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.



According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,32,795 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,61,16,771.



Source: IANS This is one of the lowest spikes in the last two and half months.On Sunday, after denying for months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that India was in the stage of community transmission but it is limited to only certain districts and states.While the recovery rate stands at 88.26 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent, the MoHFW data said.Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,01,365 cases, including 42,240 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,32,795 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,61,16,771.Source: IANS

India recorded only eight more deaths in 24 hours than on Monday. With 587 lives lost in 24-hour, India's toll reached 1,15,197 as the tally touched 75,97,063 cases.