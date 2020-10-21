by Colleen Fleiss on  October 21, 2020 at 1:52 AM Coronavirus News
United States Reports Over 58,000 New COVID-19 Cases
The US has reported a total of 58,387 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection tally to 8,210,849, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The totals include cases from 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

Monday's figure was lower than the more than 70,000 new single day coronavirus cases reported a day earlier.


The new daily case count has set a new record high since July 31.

Daily confirmed cases have been surpassing 45,000 since October 7, according to CDC data, with cases over 50,000 five times since last week.

Since Sunday, 21 states have hit their peak seven-day average of new cases since the pandemic began, the Johns Hopkins University revealed in its latest data.

Meanwhile, the country reached the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths on May 27 and 200,000 deaths on September 22.

New York state reported 33,366 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths of 17,468.

The states of California, New Jersey and Florida all confirmed more than 16,000 deaths, the tally showed.

States with more than 7,000 fatalities also include Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

Source: IANS

