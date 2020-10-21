by Colleen Fleiss on  October 21, 2020 at 1:44 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Virus Can Hit Recovered Covid-19 Patients Once Antibodies Start Depleting, Says ICMR
Recovered COVID-19 patients can get infected by the virus once the antibodies of the viral disease start depleting, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"However, there are multiple studies which suggest that the antibodies that develop after Covid-19 sustain for up to five months," said Balram Bhargava, Director-General of ICMR, while answering a query in the weekly press briefing of the Union Health Ministry.

"Since the disease is new, we do not have any further information about it. However, people can recontract the infection if antibodies start depleting from the body," he added.


Bhargava also stressed that one should not become complacent, and follow all precautionary measures such as wearing mask, staying cautious and not relying on antibodies to astray the re-contraction.

"Even after contracting the virus, one must not avoid using a mask," he cautioned.

Bhargava also informed that the ICMR is conducting an assessment on the subject of reinfection as commissioned by the Union Health Ministry, and its result will be out shortly.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier informed that the ICMR had set up a committee of experts to study reported cases of reinfection among Covid-19 patients. However, he had termed some of the supposed cases of Covid reinfections that had been reported as "misclassified".

As per the ICMR, so far, three cases of reinfection have been reported in the country -- two from Mumbai and one from Ahmedabad. The apex body of medical research had also stated that the cut-off date for depletion of antibodies set by it for the assessment is 100 days from the infection.

"There are various cut-off days that are being referred to for reinfection. Though the public is going by up to 110 days, we are taking 100 days as the cut-off period because the antibodies last until then," Bhargava had said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Tips to Keep COVID-19 Out of Classrooms
New study aims to gain a rapid understanding about COVID-19's spread inside the school classrooms. Use open windows and glass screens in front of desks.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Update: India at Forefront of Vaccine Development
India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while virtually addressing the 'Grand Challenges' annual meeting.
READ MORE
Mouthwashes, Oral Rinses may Help Curb COVID-19
Certain types of mouthwashes and nasal and oral antiseptic rinses have been found to potentially 'inactivate' novel coronaviruses that have a structure similar to the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind COVID-19.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake