by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 7, 2020 at 3:14 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 In India: 62.5K Fresh Cases Reported
Around 62,000 coronavirus cases were detected in 24 hours in India, pushing its tally to over 20 lakh cases.

It is still the third-worst hit behind Brazil, which has more than 29 lakh cases and the US with close to 50 lakh cases.

India's journey to 20 lakh took 190 days since the emergence of the first case on January 30. On June 26, the country had logged 5 lakh coronavirus cases, which then doubled by July 17 and took only three weeks to add 10 lakh more.


According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 20,27,074 total cases. As many as 886 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 41,585.

India now has 13,78,105 people who have been discharged and 6,07,384 are still active fighting the virus. The recovery rate is 67.62 per cent, with 49,769 people recovering in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest number of cases and have over a lakh cases. With over 4.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit till now.

Tamil Nadu has 2,79,144 lakh cases and 4,461 deaths; followed by 1,96,789 cases and 1,681 deaths in Andhra Pradesh; 1,51,449 cases and 2,804 in Karnataka; 1,41,531 cases and 4,059 deaths in Delhi and 1,08,974 cases and 1,918 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake