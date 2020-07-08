COVID-19 In India: 62.5K Fresh Cases Reported

According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 20,27,074 total cases. As many as 886 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 41,585.India now has 13,78,105 people who have been discharged and 6,07,384 are still active fighting the virus. The recovery rate is 67.62 per cent, with 49,769 people recovering in the last 24 hours.Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest number of cases and have over a lakh cases. With over 4.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit till now.Tamil Nadu has 2,79,144 lakh cases and 4,461 deaths; followed by 1,96,789 cases and 1,681 deaths in Andhra Pradesh; 1,51,449 cases and 2,804 in Karnataka; 1,41,531 cases and 4,059 deaths in Delhi and 1,08,974 cases and 1,918 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh.Source: IANS