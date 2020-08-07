COVID-19 in India: 425 Corona Deaths in 24 Hours, More Than US

The rate of fatality in India -- the number of deaths as a percentage against the total positive cases -- was 2.8 per cent on Monday which was slightly lower compared to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago.
‘The US, the worst coronavirus-affected country with over 29 lakh icases, was third on the list of fatalities with 271 deaths.’
The fatality rate worldwide stands at 4.7 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent while it is 4.1 per cent in Brazil.
Currently, the US, Brazil and India are the top-three countries severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite the low fatality rate in India, there has been a worrying spike in the number of new cases in the country over the past weeks. India registered one lakh more cases -- from six to seven lakh, in just four days, with over 20,000 new Covid-19 positive cases reported daily since July 3.
Source: IANS