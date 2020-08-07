by Colleen Fleiss on  July 8, 2020 at 2:06 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: 425 Corona Deaths in 24 Hours, More Than US
India has went past the seven lakh-mark in terms of the new coronavirus cases as 3,827 fresh infections were reported, taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,01,240. Also, with 425 people succumbing to the lethal virus in the last 24 hours, the country was second in the daily number of worldwide deaths -- behind Brazil that recorded 602 fatalities, officials said.

According to the official data, India has reported 19,693 Covid-19-related deaths, compared to Brazil's 64,867, and 1,29,947 by the US.

The rate of fatality in India -- the number of deaths as a percentage against the total positive cases -- was 2.8 per cent on Monday which was slightly lower compared to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago.


The fatality rate worldwide stands at 4.7 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent while it is 4.1 per cent in Brazil.

Currently, the US, Brazil and India are the top-three countries severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the low fatality rate in India, there has been a worrying spike in the number of new cases in the country over the past weeks. India registered one lakh more cases -- from six to seven lakh, in just four days, with over 20,000 new Covid-19 positive cases reported daily since July 3.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
New Version of Novel Coronavirus Spreads Faster
New strain of the novel coronavirus called G614 that is spreading around the globe is more infectious than its predecessor D614 strain. A small variation has made the coronavirus fitter but not more deadly, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
China Did Not Inform First About Coronavirus: WHO
China did not report on its own to report to the World Health Organization (WHO) about the problem it had in Wuhan following the virus outbreak late last year.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Cases in US Surpass 2.8 Million
The number of COVID-19 cases in the US has topped 2.8 million, revealed CSSE at Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake