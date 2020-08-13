COVID-19 In Gujarat: Case Toll Crosses 2,700 in 24 Hours

Rajkot recorded 95 new cases, Bhavnagar 46, Jamnagar 38, Amreli 35, Panchmahals 34, Mehsana 32, Gandhinagar 30, Gir-Somnath, Kutch, and Surendranagar 27 each, Bharuch 25, Dahod and Morbi 21 each, Junagadh 19, Valsad 18, Kheda 16, Anand and Navsari 13 each, Narmada and Sabarkantha 11 each, Patan 10, Banaskantha eight, Botad and Tapi six each, Aravalli four, Porbandar three, Chhota Udepur and Mahisagar two each and Devbhumi Dwarka one.Ahmedabad, however, continues to lead in the fatality figures, with 1,649 deaths, followed by Surat with 528 deaths and Vadodara with 106. There also have been 56 deaths in Rajkot, 46 in Gandhinagar, 32 in Patan, 28 in Bhavnagar, 24 each in Aravalli and Mehsana, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.Gujarat's mortality rate has come down under 4 per cent to 3.64 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.Till now the health authorities have conducted 11,09,005 RT-PCR tests, while there are 4,94,121 people in quarantine - 4,92,551 at home and 1,611 in government facilities.Source: IANS