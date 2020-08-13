by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 13, 2020 at 9:26 PM Coronavirus News
More Than 22,000 Ventilators Given to States, Says Center
Indian central government has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks and over 1.28 crore PPE kits to states, union territories and Central institutions free of cost in the last five months.

The Centre has been strengthening the health infrastructure to fight the pandemic and effectively manage it. Along with augmenting COVID-19 facilities, the government has been providing medical supplies free of cost to the states and union territories to supplement their efforts.

"Since 11th March 2020, the Union Government has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks and more than 1.28 crore PPE kits to states, UTs, Central Institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them," the government said.


In addition, 22,533 'Make in India' ventilators have been delivered and their "installation and commissioning is also being ensured".

"Most of the products supplied by the Government of India were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning. The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets," it added.

As a result, resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' has been strengthened and most of the supplies made by the Union Government are domestically manufactured.

With the combined efforts of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others, the domestic industry has been encouraged and facilitated to manufacture and supply essential medical equipment like PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators, etc., during this period.



Source: IANS

