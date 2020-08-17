COVID-19 Cases in Africa Cross 1.1 Million

South Africa currently has the most Covid-19 cases, which hit 583,653. The country also has the highest Covid-19 related deaths, with the death toll currently standing at 11,677, according to the Africa CDC.
Egypt comes next with 96,336 Covid-19 cases and 5,141 Covid-19 related deaths followed by Nigeria, which has so far recorded 48,770 Covid-19 cases and 974 deaths.
The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, the Africa CDC said.
The Africa CDC also said nine African countries report case fatality rates comparable to or higher than the global case fatality rate of 3.7 percent.
These African countries include Sudan, Liberia, Niger, and Egypt.
