COVID-19 Caseload Tops 193.6 Million

Globally, the coronavirus caseload has reached 193.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.15 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.81 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 193,633,246, 4,151,311 and 3,815,028,866, respectively.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,426,844 and 610,833, respectively, according to the CSSE.



‘In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 549,448 fatalities.’





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,670,534), France (6,041,146), Russia (6,025,698), the UK (5,694,163), Turkey (5,574,997), Argentina (4,839,109), Colombia (4,716,798), Italy (4,312,673), Spain (4,280,429), Germany (3,761,869), Iran (3,664,286) and Indonesia (3,127,826), the CSSE figures showed.



Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (420,016), Mexico (237,954), Peru (195,243), Russia (150,583), the UK (129,416), Italy (127,942), Colombia (118,538), France (111,800) and Argentina (103,584).



