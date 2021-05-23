by Colleen Fleiss on  May 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 166.4 Million
Globally coronavirus cases have topped 166.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,103,118 and 589,670, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,289,290 cases.


The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,047,439), France (5,979,597), Turkey (5,178,648), Russia (4,935,302), the UK (4,476,297), Italy (4,188,190), Germany (3,653,019), Spain (3,636,453), Argentina (3,514,683) and Colombia (3,210,787), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 448,208 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (295,525), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,978), Italy (125,153), Russia (116,144) and France (108,345).

Source: IANS

