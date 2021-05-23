COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 166.4 Million

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,289,290 cases.
‘The University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global COVID caseload and death toll stood at 166,438,026 and 3,449,399, respectively.’
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,047,439), France (5,979,597), Turkey (5,178,648), Russia (4,935,302), the UK (4,476,297), Italy (4,188,190), Germany (3,653,019), Spain (3,636,453), Argentina (3,514,683) and Colombia (3,210,787), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 448,208 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (295,525), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,978), Italy (125,153), Russia (116,144) and France (108,345).
Source: IANS