About 716 people tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) taking the tally to 8,718 in Tamil Nadu. In the last 24 hours, eight people have died raising Covid-19 toll to 61, revealed the state Health Department.



During the day, 83 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the state taking the total to 2,134. The number of active cases stands at 6,520.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 487.







Meanwhile, Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 510.

According to the government, 11,788 samples were tested raising the number to 2.66 lakh. Testing of 1,249 samples are under process.