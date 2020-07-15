Coronavirus Cases Top 13.2 Million Worldwide: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases have increased to more than 13.2 million, while the deaths went up to over 577,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 13,284,292 while the fatalities rose to 577,843, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,428,553 and 136,440, respectively, according to the CSSE.



‘The US accounted for the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities followed by Brazil with 1,926,824 infections and 74,133 deaths.’

In terms of cases, India ranks third (906,752), and is followed by Russia (738,787), Peru (333,867), Chile (319,493), Mexico (311,486), South Africa (298,292), the UK (292,931), Iran (262,173), Spain (256,619), Pakistan (253,604), Italy (243,344), Saudi Arabia (237,803), Turkey (214,993), France (209,640), Germany (200,456), Bangladesh (190,057), Colombia (154,277), Canada (110,350), Argentina (106,910) and Qatar (104,533), the CSSE figures showed.



The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,053), Mexico (36,327), Italy (34,984), France (30,032), Spain (28,409), India (23,727), Iran (13,211), Peru (12,229) and Russia (11,597).







