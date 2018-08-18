medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Copeptin Level Can Help Differentiate Diabetes Insipidus from Primary Polydipsia

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 18, 2018 at 1:16 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Copeptin, a fragment of the arginine vasopressin prohormone can help distinguish diabetes insipidus from primary polydipsia, reports a new study.
Copeptin Level Can Help Differentiate Diabetes Insipidus from Primary Polydipsia
Copeptin Level Can Help Differentiate Diabetes Insipidus from Primary Polydipsia

Distinguishing between diabetes insipidus and primary polydipsia sometimes is difficult; both disorders present with polyuria and dilute urine.

Two diagnostic approaches are the water-deprivation test (with serial measurements of urine and plasma osmolality) and the response to administration of hypertonic saline, but both approaches have limitations.

Direct measurement of the response of plasma antidiuretic hormone (ADH, or arginine vasopressin) to provocative testing is potentially helpful, but assays for ADH can be unreliable. Copeptin, a fragment that is cleaved from the ADH prohormone, is more stable and easier to measure.

In this study, researchers studied 141 patients with hypotonic polyuria; ultimately, 58 percent received diagnoses of primary polydipsia, and 42 percent received diagnoses of partial or complete central diabetes insipidus. All patients underwent both water-deprivation and hypertonic-saline testing; plasma copeptin was measured during testing.

A hypertonic saline-stimulated plasma copeptin level lower than 6.5 pmol/L was 95 percent sensitive and 100 percent specific for central diabetes insipidus. This test's accuracy was superior to that of water-deprivation testing (with or without measurement of copeptin), and it distinguished between primary polydipsia and both partial and complete central diabetes insipidus.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes insipidus is caused by a deficiency in the antidiuretic hormone or due to kidney defects. The kidneys fail to retain water in the body leading to excessive urination and thirst.

Polydipsia - Symptom Evaluation

Polydipsia - Symptom Evaluation

Polydipsia or excessive thirst is a symptom commonly associated with conditions like diabetes mellitus, diabetes insipidus or dryness of mouth.

How Much Water Should You Drink in Cold Climates?

How Much Water Should You Drink in Cold Climates?

Thirst mechanism is weakened at cold temperatures and you need to drink more than what you feel is enough to compensate for the loss of body water that is spent to keep yourself warm.

Drinking Soft Drinks to Quench Thirst May Not be Good for Your Kidneys

Drinking Soft Drinks to Quench Thirst May Not be Good for Your Kidneys

Drinking soft drinks to rehydrate after heat exposure might aggravate dehydration and kidney damage.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Mogamulizumab-kpkc - Drug Information

Mogamulizumab-kpkc - Drug Information

FDA recently approved Mogamulizumab-kpkc, a human monoclonal antibody prescribed for adult ...

 Birth Control Implant

Birth Control Implant

Birth Control Implant is a long-acting birth control contraceptive inserted into the arm. It is a ...

 Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive