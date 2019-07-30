medindia

Computer may Now Expose Your Fake Facial Expressions

by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 30, 2019 at 3:51 PM Lifestyle News
Sometimes it may be challenging to distinguish between fake and real smiles. But a group of researchers has now developed computer software that can differentiate between true and false facial expressions.
Computer may Now Expose Your Fake Facial Expressions
According to the study published in the journal Advanced Engineering Informatics, by analyzing the movement of the smile across a person's face, the software can determine whether or not the expression is genuine.

The most significant movements detected by the software were around the eyes, supporting popular theories that a spontaneous, genuine smile is one that can be seen in a person's eyes.

"Techniques for analyzing human facial expressions have advanced dramatically in recent years, but distinguishing between genuine and posed smiles remains a challenge because humans are not good at picking up the relevant cues," said study lead author Hassan Ugail, Professor at the University of Bradford in the UK.

The software works by first mapping a person's face from within a video recording and identifying the mouth, cheeks, and eyes of the subject.

It then measures how these facial features move through the progress of the smile and calculate the differences in movement between the video clips showing real and fake smiles.

Researchers tested the program using two different data sets, one containing images of people expressing genuine smiles, and another in which the images portrayed posed smiles.

They found significant differences in the way the subjects' mouths and cheeks moved when comparing the real and the fake expressions. The movements around the subjects' eyes, however, showed the most striking variation, with genuine smiles generating at least 10 percent more movement in these muscles.

"We use two main sets of muscles when we smile -- the zygomaticus major, which is responsible for the curling upwards of the mouth, and the orbicularis oculi, which causes crinkling around our eyes," Ugail said.

According to the researchers, in fake smiles, it is often only the mouth muscles which move but, as humans, we often don't spot the lack of movement around the eyes. The computer software can spot this much more reliably.

"An objective way of analysing whether or not a smile is genuine could help us develop improved interactions between computers and humans -- for example in biometric identification," he added.

Source: IANS

