by Samhita Vitta on  July 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Complimentary Imaging Techniques Find Root of Tooth Decay
Atomic structure of human enamel was imaged using complementary techniques by researchers from Cornell University, Northwestern University and University of Virginia. The imaging techniques exposed tiny chemical flaws in the fundamental building blocks of the teeth. These findings could help scientists prevent or even possibly reverse tooth decay.

The team's paper, "Chemical Gradients in Human Enamel Crystallites," was published in Nature. Cornell's contribution was led by Lena Kourkoutis, associate professor in applied and engineering physics. Derk Joester, professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern, directed the research.

The paper's co-lead authors are Northwestern doctoral student Karen DeRocher and postdoctoral researcher Paul Smeets.


Thanks to its high mineral count, tooth enamel is a sturdy substance that can withstand the rigors of chewing, although excessive acid in the mouth can make it vulnerable to decay.

While scientists have previously peeked into the crystallites that compose enamel, nanoscale images of its structure and chemical composition have been harder to come by. In one method, scanning transmission electron microscopy, or STEM, a beam of electrons is shot through a sample. But that process has its limits.

"Enamel is mechanically a very, very strong material, but when you put it in the electron microscope, it's very sensitive to the electron beam," Kourkoutis said. "So compared to the crystalline materials that you find in electronics, for example, you can only put a fraction of the number of electrons into an enamel crystal. Normally, pushing down to the atomic scale means you have to put more electrons into the material. But if it damages the material before you get the information out, then you're lost."

In recent years, Joester's Northwestern group has imaged sensitive biological materials with atom probe tomography, a process that essentially strips atoms off a sample's surface one at a time and reconstructs the structure of the material.

At the same time, Cornell researchers at PARADIM (Platform for the Accelerated Realization, Analysis and Discovery of Interface Materials), a National Science Foundation-supported user facility, have advanced a form of low-temperature electron microscopy that can image the atomic structure of radiation-sensitive samples. The technique can also safely map a sample's chemical composition by measuring how much energy is lost when the electrons interact with the atoms.

"When you operate at low temperature, the material becomes more robust against electron beam damage," said Kourkoutis, who directs PARADIM's electron microscopy facility. "We are now working at the intersection between the developments in the physical sciences which have pushed electron microscopy to the atomic scale and the developments in the life sciences in the cryogenic field."

The two university groups linked up after Smeets, a member of Joester's group, attended PARADIM's summer school on electron microscopy in 2017. There, he learned how PARADIM's cryogenic electron microscopy capabilities could complement Northwestern's human enamel project.

Smeets worked with Kourkoutis' doctoral students Berit Goodge and Michael Zachman, Ph.D., co-authors of the new paper. The group performed cryogenic electron microscopy on enamel samples that were cooled with liquid nitrogen to around 90 kelvins, or minus 298 degrees Fahrenheit.

By combining their complementary techniques, the Cornell and Northwestern researchers were able to image an enamel crystallite and its hydroxylapatite atomic lattice. But all was not crystal clear: The lattice contained dark distortions - caused by two nanometric layers with magnesium, as well as sodium, fluoride and carbonate ion impurities near the core of the crystal.

Additional modeling confirmed the irregularities are a source of strain in the crystallite. Paradoxically, these irregularities and the enamel's core-shell architecture may also play a role in reinforcing the enamel, making it more resilient.

The researchers say the findings could lead to new treatments for strengthening enamel and combating cavities.

"On the foundation of what we discovered, I believe that atom probe tomography and correlative electron microscopy will also have tremendous impact on our understanding of how enamel forms, and how diseases like molar incisor hypomineralization disrupt this process," Joester said.

And mouths aren't the only beneficiaries of cryogenic electron microscopy. Kourkoutis is also using the process to probe the chemistry in energy systems, such as batteries and fuel cells that contain a mix of soft electrolytes and hard electrode materials.

Co-authors include researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Virginia.

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the National Science Foundation and the University of Virginia.



Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Dental Sealants
Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. Dental sealants are also known as pit and fissure sealants.
READ MORE
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular dental check-ups can help keep dental problems at bay.
READ MORE
Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene
Good dental hygiene boosts overall physical health, makes teeth strong and everlasting and gives you that beautiful, confident smile.
READ MORE
Cake Culture in Work Place Fuels Obesity and Tooth Decay
It has become popular for workers to offer birthday cake to colleagues or bring back sugary gifts from their holidays.
READ MORE
Abscessed Tooth
A tooth abscess is not just painful but it also increases the risk of various complications. To avoid tooth loss and irreversible damage take steps to prevent and treat dental abscesses.
READ MORE
Child Dental Health
Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Loose Teeth
Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding the teeth.
READ MORE
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.
READ MORE
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.
READ MORE
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Loose TeethTooth DecayTooth DiscolorationDental Check-UpRoot Canal TreatmentQuiz on Dental CareChild Dental HealthAbscessed ToothTop 7 Benefits of Good Dental HygieneTooth Restoration Techniques