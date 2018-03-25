medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Hair Loss Drug may Help Remodel Stiff Arteries

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 25, 2018 at 9:23 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Minoxidil, drug used to stimulate hair growth has shown to increase elastin deposition in mature human tissue, revealed study published in American Journal of Physiology--Heart and Circulatory Physiology.
Hair Loss Drug may Help Remodel Stiff Arteries
Hair Loss Drug may Help Remodel Stiff Arteries

Arteries in young, healthy humans and other mammals stretch easily because they contain a protein called elastin. Elastin is produced only during development, however, and is slowly lost with aging. In older people, arteries stiffen as elastin is lost. Stiff arteries contribute to development of high blood pressure and significantly increase the risk of sudden death, stroke, myocardial infarction and cognitive decline. Most treatment strategies in adults aim to reduce high blood pressure. To date, no medication has been shown to increase elastin deposition in mature human tissue.

"We know that genetic conditions, such as Williams-Beuren Syndrome (WS) and supravalvar aortic stenosis (SVAS), lead to abnormally low levels of elastin in developing arteries. As a result, children with WS or SVAS have stiff, narrow arteries and high blood pressure. Like older adults, they are also at increased risk of sudden death and stroke," says co-author Michael "Mish" Shoykhet, M.D., Ph.D.

"We theorized that in WS or SVAS, narrow arteries without enough elastin reduce blood flow to vital organs.Thus, an adult-like treatment strategy that simply reduces high blood pressure may be less desirable in children with WS or SVAS because it would further impair organ perfusion. We therefore tested whether a medicine called minoxidil would not only reduce blood pressure but also would help relax arteries and increase their diameter, thus improving organ perfusion," Dr. Shoykhet adds.

Shoykhet and a collaborator Beth A. Kozel, M.D., Ph.D., co-designed the study and co-led experiments at Washington University School of Medicine (WUSM). The research team's manuscript was finalized and published after Shoykhet joined Children's National Health System.

Minoxidil is perhaps best known for its potential to improve hair growth when applied to the skin. In a different formulation, minoxidil is sometimes prescribed orally for high blood pressure that has not responded to other medications. Earlier studies have suggested that minoxidil may increase elastin deposition even in mature tissues. The research team conducted the work in experimental models of hypertension and chronic vascular stiffness associated with WS and SVAS. They used ultrasound imaging and magnetic resonance imaging-based arterial spin labeling to gauge minoxidil's impact on vessel mechanics, carotid and cerebral blood flow, and gene expression.

The treatment group in the study received 20 mg of minoxidil per kg daily via their drinking water, from the time they were weaned to 3 months of age. A second treatment group also received minoxidil for three months but was analyzed at 4 months of age, one month after the drug was discontinued. For the gene expression experiments, the preclinical models received minoxidil for two weeks. "Minoxidil not only lowered blood pressure, but also increased arterial diameter and restored carotid and cerebral blood flow. Minoxidil also reduced functional arterial stiffness and increased arterial elastin content," Dr. Shoykhet says. "Equally important, these beneficial changes persisted weeks after the drug was no longer in the bloodstream. The sustained improvements and the increased elastin gene expression suggest that minoxidil treatment may help remodel stiff arteries. Such remodeling may benefit humans whose elastin insufficiency is due to either advanced age or genetic conditions." The study team notes that additional clinical studies are needed to confirm changes in blood flow to end organs in humans and to evaluate blood-flow differences in other key vascular beds impacted by elastin insufficiency, such as in the heart, kidneys, lungs and gut.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Williams Syndrome

Williams Syndrome

Williams syndrome is a rare genetic disorder due to a deletion in the long arm of chromosome 7.

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Renal Artery Stenosis

Renal Artery Stenosis

Renal artery stenosis (RAS) is the narrowing of one or both arteries carrying blood to the kidneys.

Minoxidil oral

Minoxidil oral

This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for ...

Causes of Hair Loss

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Dandruff

Dandruff

Dandruff or Seborrheic dermatitis affects the skin and is a common cause of hair loss. It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Hair Analysis

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss

Hair Loss

Hair loss, referred to as alopecia, is a common yet distressing condition that affects young as well as older individuals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention

Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention

Top tips to prevent hair loss and keeping yourself from getting bald.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Dandruff Hair Loss Signature Drug Toxicity Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...