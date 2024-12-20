Combating Liver Damage: How Mushroom Extract Could Inhibit Fibrosis

Mushroom extract AHCC could inhibit liver fibrosis by suppressing the activation of hepatic stellate cells, offering potential for new treatments.

Liver disease accounts for two million deaths annually and is responsible for 4% of all deaths (1 out of every 25 deaths worldwide). #medindia #liver #disease’

Chronic liver damage can result in hepatitis, leading to liver fibrosis. The accumulation of collagen and other fibrous tissue worsens when hepatic stellate cells are activated during hepatitis, often progressing to liver cancer or cirrhosis, which can be life-threatening. With no effective drugs available for cirrhosis, inhibiting the activation of stellate cells is viewed as a potential strategy to control the advancement of liver fibrosis ().“It is estimated that one out of every 3-4 people worldwide have steatotic liver disease, when there is an abnormal accumulation of lipids, which is a precursor to fibrosis. So, it is important to prevent the progression of liver fibrosis at an early stage,” explained Dr. Hayato Urushima, an Associate Professor of the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka Metropolitan University.His research team investigated howprotects the liver and its mechanism.The team administered AHCC to mice and found that the supplement might inhibit the activation of hepatic stellate cells through two channels.Via the TLR2 (toll-like receptor protein) channel, AHCC induced cytoglobin that decreased reactive oxygen species, while via the TLR4 channel, the supplement suppressed the expression of collagen in the liver of the mice.“We aim to conduct clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of AHCC in patients with liver fibrosis to build more reliable scientific evidence,” Dr. Urushima stated. The findings were published in theSource-Eurekalert