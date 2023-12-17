Closer Look at India's Child Marriage Resurgence

Advertisement

Perseverance of Child Marriage

Prevalence of girl and boy child marriage across states and Union Territories in India, 1993-2021: a repeated cross-sectional study - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214109X23004709?via%3Dihub)

"This study is among the first to estimate how rates of girl and boy child marriage have changed over time at a state/union territory level. Boy child marriage in particular is often overlooked; to date, there's been almost no research estimating its prevalence," said lead author S. V. Subramanian, professor of population health and geography."Our findings offer a big step forward in understanding the burden of child marriage in India -- one that will be critical to effective policymaking," Subramanian said.Though India legally defines child marriage as marriage before age 18 for girls and before age 21 for boys, for the study the researchers defined it as marriage before age 18 for both sexes.For the study, the researchers used data from all five waves of India's National Family Health Survey, from 1993, 1999, 2006, 2016, and 2021The study found thatThe prevalence of girl child marriage decreased from 49 percent in 1993 to 22 percent in 2021, while boy child marriage decreased from 7 percent in 2006 to 2 percent in 2021 (Using the Indian legal definition of boy child marriage, theHowever, progress towards stopping the practice of child marriage has stalled in recent years: The largest reductions in child marriage prevalence occurred between 2006 and 2016, with the lowest magnitude of reduction occurring between 2016 and 2021.In fact, during these later years, six states/union territories (including Manipur, Punjab, Tripura, and West Bengal) saw an increase in girl-child marriage and eight (including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab) saw an increase in boy child marriage.By 2021, the researchers countedThe results showed that one in five girls and nearly one in six boys are still married below India's legal age of marriage.Source: IANS