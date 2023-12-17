Recognizing Signs of Gaming-Induced Behavioral Changes in Children

Recognize signs such as increased anger, diminished interest in daily routines, and disrupted sleep and eating habits in your child—these may indicate a need for consultation with a medical expert.
Experts at a special session organized by Lucknow University's social work department in association with Head Digital Works (HDW), highlight a connection between gaming addiction and notable behavioral changes in both children and adults.
Gaming addiction causes behavioural changes: Experts
Go to source). Experts also threw light on responsible online gaming and tips for de-addiction from online gaming.
Clinical psychologist Dr. P.K. Khatri said: "If anyone around you shows such symptoms then do not hesitate to get help from a counselor."
He said that the biggest issue is that people do not accept that they have developed a gaming addiction. And, even if they do, they do not look for its cure. "Also, people are unaware of the difference between a psychologist and a psychiatrist.
Gaming Is Shaping Behavior — When to Worry?Students -- if they are fond of gaming -- should do it responsibly. "Responsible gaming ensures playing online games with a Random Number Generator (RNG) certificate. Those with these certificates ensure that outcomes of such games are truly random and not biased towards any particular player or group of players," said head HDW Rohit Chauhan.
He said that this means that every player has an equal chance of winning or losing, and the outcome of each game is not predetermined or influenced by any external factors.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Lucknow, and Cyber expert Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha said: "All presenters should cover cameras of their mobile or laptop while playing games online since everything is being recorded today and we could be a victim of online fraud or scams."
He also talked about the deep fake technology majorly used in pornography and breaching a person's right to privacy.
Senior vice president of HDW, Siddharth Sharma, said: "Online gaming is like sweets that taste great but having it every day will make you unhealthy. Online gaming should not change your way of life, it is only a part of life."
State Education Minister Sandeep Singh said: "Youth should channelize their energy towards the betterment of the country rather than wasting time on online games. Game addiction has made our youth physically inactive, socially absent, and poor at communication skills."
