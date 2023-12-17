About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Recognizing Signs of Gaming-Induced Behavioral Changes in Children

by Karishma Abhishek on December 17, 2023 at 11:53 PM
Recognizing Signs of Gaming-Induced Behavioral Changes in Children

Recognize signs such as increased anger, diminished interest in daily routines, and disrupted sleep and eating habits in your child—these may indicate a need for consultation with a medical expert. Experts at a special session organized by Lucknow University's social work department in association with Head Digital Works (HDW), highlight a connection between gaming addiction and notable behavioral changes in both children and adults (1 Trusted Source
Gaming addiction causes behavioural changes: Experts

Go to source). Experts also threw light on responsible online gaming and tips for de-addiction from online gaming.

Clinical psychologist Dr. P.K. Khatri said: "If anyone around you shows such symptoms then do not hesitate to get help from a counselor."

Gaming Addiction: What Parents Need to Know

Gaming Addiction: What Parents Need to Know


While setting limits is important, it is equally important to make children aware of both the health benefits and potential harms of video games.
Advertisement


He said that the biggest issue is that people do not accept that they have developed a gaming addiction. And, even if they do, they do not look for its cure. "Also, people are unaware of the difference between a psychologist and a psychiatrist.

If one is addicted to gaming, then the person should first consult a psychologist, A few counseling sessions by a psychologist may help handle the issue, if not, then approach a psychiatrist," he added.

Gaming Is Shaping Behavior — When to Worry?

Students -- if they are fond of gaming -- should do it responsibly. "Responsible gaming ensures playing online games with a Random Number Generator (RNG) certificate. Those with these certificates ensure that outcomes of such games are truly random and not biased towards any particular player or group of players," said head HDW Rohit Chauhan.
Gaming Addiction Just as Bad as Booze and Drugs

Gaming Addiction Just as Bad as Booze and Drugs


Computer games can be as costly and debilitating as drug and alcohol dependence.
Advertisement

He said that this means that every player has an equal chance of winning or losing, and the outcome of each game is not predetermined or influenced by any external factors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Lucknow, and Cyber expert Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha said: "All presenters should cover cameras of their mobile or laptop while playing games online since everything is being recorded today and we could be a victim of online fraud or scams."

He also talked about the deep fake technology majorly used in pornography and breaching a person's right to privacy.

Senior vice president of HDW, Siddharth Sharma, said: "Online gaming is like sweets that taste great but having it every day will make you unhealthy. Online gaming should not change your way of life, it is only a part of life."

State Education Minister Sandeep Singh said: "Youth should channelize their energy towards the betterment of the country rather than wasting time on online games. Game addiction has made our youth physically inactive, socially absent, and poor at communication skills."

Reference :
  1. Gaming addiction causes behavioural changes: Experts - (https://www.mdclip.in/contents/news/gaming-addiction-causes-behavioural-changes-experts)


Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Men Can Control Themselves Less When They Are Addicted To Gaming

Men Can Control Themselves Less When They Are Addicted To Gaming


The changes in brain activities were found only in men with Internet gaming disorder (IGD), but not in women, finds a new study.
Advertisement

Internet Gaming Disorder: The New Behavioral Addiction

Internet Gaming Disorder: The New Behavioral Addiction


Internet Gaming Disorder, also known as online gaming addiction, has become a new behavioral addiction among the younger generation.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Mental Health News

Unveiling the Complex Tapestry of the Youth Mental Health Crisis

Unveiling the Complex Tapestry of the Youth Mental Health Crisis

While there's a widespread acknowledgment of a mental health crisis among young people, an ongoing study delves into the root causes.
Mental Health Tops Disease Burden in Australia

Mental Health Tops Disease Burden in Australia

In Australia, anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, and bipolar disorder constituted 54 percent of the impact from mental health issues.
Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health

Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health

Maternal inflammation during pregnancy is potentially connected to mental ailments in children.
Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

Teens using smartphones for more than 4 hours per day had adverse mental health issues than those who used them for fewer hours a day.
New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Recognizing Signs of Gaming-Induced Behavioral Changes in Children Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests